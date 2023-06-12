Diamond Jubilee for the Archdiocese of Karachi, Pakistan – Vatican News

A whole year of celebrations reminds us of the memory of the diocese founded by Pope Pius XI in 1948, while also allowing us to reflect on the challenges and opportunities of the diocese. Archbishop Benny Mario Travas said: “We are a small group, but the government and society have a lot of respect for the Church, because we have always been committed to caring for the poor and the social outcasts.”

(Vatican News Network)With the establishment of Pakistan in 1947, Pope Pius XI established the Diocese of Karachi on May 28, 1948, separating it from the Archdiocese of Mumbai, which was later elevated to the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese of Karachi is located in the southeastern part of Pakistan, which is dominated by Muslims, with an area of ​​more than 1,400 square kilometers. On May 28 this year, Pentecost, the local church held a grand mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Karachi, officially opening the Diamond Jubilee celebration that lasted for a whole year. Celebrations include the celebration of Mass and social and cultural events in the various parishes.

Archbishop Benny Mario Travas (Benny Mario Travas) accepted an interview with Vatican News on June 11, introducing the situation of the local church. The work of the Archdiocese focuses on three areas: pastoral care, education and healthcare.

In earlier years Goan, Anglo-Indian and South Indian groups were the majority and these groups were given priority attention and care. In the 1970s, a large number of Goan people began to immigrate from Karachi to Canada and Australia. Later, due to economic reasons, a large number of Punjabi Christians began to migrate to the Archdiocese of Karachi, and the demographics of the Catholic community changed. Due to this change, liturgical books and the Bible in English had to be translated into Urdu. Currently, out of 16 dioceses, only 5 parishes still hold English Masses while speaking Urdu. For the other 11 parishes only Masses are held in Urdu.

Karachi is a metropolis and the Catholic Church provides a large number of services in the fields of education and healthcare. Therefore, the government and the people give great respect to the Church. In recent years, however, minority groups have come under many attacks, particularly in Punjab. At the same time, the Archdiocese of Karachi faces a shortage of talents and vocations.

What is the significance of the Jubilee of the Archdiocese of Karachi for all of Pakistan? Archbishop Travas said that the Gospel is being spread and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people in Pakistan, and Christian groups are gradually being integrated into the fabric of Pakistani society. The Christian community is no longer seen as a threat to Islam, but as a partner in the advancement and development of the state. Many politicians, businessmen, artists, and intellectuals are now educated at our institutions and are grateful for them. Ultimately, this jubilee will help create harmony and goodwill among all Pakistanis.

The archbishop concluded: “Jesus Christ invites us to be the ‘salt and light of the world‘. We are a small Catholic community, but nonetheless we have a great influence in society because of our long history of service, we have grown from The poor and the outcast are not ignored. Therefore, we are called to be an example of honesty and giving.”

