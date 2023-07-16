Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

Dijana Niven Bećirović was the first and most famous starlet of the former Yugoslavia who won the hearts of Al Paćin, Goran Bregović, and allegedly also Mika Džeger

Dijana Niven Bećirović was considered the most beautiful woman in this area in the eighties. She worked as a journalist, interviewed numerous celebrities, but also took her breath away by posing on the covers of prestigious magazines.

Dijana was born in 1962 in a poor family in the town of Lukavac near Tuzla. She posed naked for the cover of “Start” magazine, after which she got the opportunity to travel to Italy and become a model for “Versace” and “La Perla”. She finished high school in Sarajevo, then enrolled in acting studies, which she gave up and enrolled in journalism. Later, she completed two more faculties.

The fact that Pope John Paul II gave her an interview two or three times, as well as Benedict XVI when he was a cardinal, shows how successful she was in her journalistic work. She did the last interview with Formula 1 driver Ayerton Senna. From Rome, she went to America with producer Ahmet Eterung, who collaborated with the Stones, Led Zeppelin, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin.

She worked as his secretary, and at that workplace she also met the actor Al Paćin, with whom she then started a relationship.

“Everyone was falling before Michael Corleone, but not me. He wasn’t my type. I met Al Pacino when he was filming The Godfather. We went out, but he was always tense and paranoid about the paparazzi. He was always in fear of being caught. My task is to make a man a man, and his to make me a woman. I didn’t feel that from Pacin, but only his ego,” she once said about her relationship with the actor.

“He started giving me orders when we were out. Like ‘let’s go home now’. I told him: ‘You go, feel free’. We also arranged to spend time in Sicily. I told him ‘I’ll put you in a shirt’. I thought of the straitjacket and just two days later after this rant of mine, Pacino ended up in a psychiatric clinic as a result of stress. Al is a wonderful guy, but even though everyone saw him as The Godfather and Scarface, I saw him as an abandoned person.”

At one time, Diana was also accused of being the reason why the White Button fell apart. She was in a relationship with Goran Bregović, and keyboardist Vlado Pravdić was in love with her.



“I was accused of almost breaking the White Button. I lived in Milan and was hanging out with Vlado Pravdić. He was in love with me, but suddenly Bregović appeared. And when Goran wants something, he gets it. And that’s where he started the conflict between two members of Dugmet. And, did Goran steal me from the Government? Well, he did,” said Dijana.

Today, Diana lives in Los Angeles, where she graduated from the American Film Institute. A few years ago, she promoted the book “My Story” in which she revealed numerous details from her life – among other things, that Niki Lauda fought over her, that Pope Benedict drove her on a Vespa, and that she was courted by Rod Stewart and Kevin Costner. .

The most interesting thing is that she talked to Pope John Paul while she was “drunk and in her miniskirt”.

