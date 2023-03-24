When traveling abroad, food is often one of the most memorable experiences. This is why I decided to share my culinary travel diary during my stay in Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire. Abidjan cuisine has marked me so much.

This notebook is an account of my gastronomic experiences during my stay in the city of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire as part of the launch of the ePOP sustainable cities project. I had the opportunity to experience a variety of local dishes that tickled my taste buds.

During this trip I first tasted Ivorian cuisine. I assure you that it is rich in flavors and colors. Let’s find out.

Attieke, eating well

I started my culinary journey with a traditional Ivorian dish called “attiéké”. This is a dish made from grated and fermented cassava semolina, which is served with grilled fish or chicken in sauce. The cassava texture is slightly crunchy and the grilled fish was perfectly seasoned. I ate it almost every day. I concluded for myself that eating well in Abidjan is accompanied by its cuisine with a little attiéké.

Garba among the students!

Garba in a garbadrome not far from the UFHB

© Benjamin Lovua I also tried the garba", which is a dish made from cornmeal, attieké, fish balls on which we put a quantity of oil and a spicy tomato sauce. It was quite a spicy but delicious dish. Good to know ! It was whispered in my ear, I'm telling you too. There is no garba except the one that can be bought from the Hausa garbatigui. The monopoly on the sale of garba would belong to Nigerien men alone. They are the only ones to hold the secret of the success of "Garbadromes", the name of the place where this dish is sold. In general, the garbadrome is an unhygienic place. But it was necessary to discover everything and understand a different reality of our Kinshasa "Malewa" (Appellation of a makeshift restaurant in Kinshasa).

Accustomed to eating with cutlery in Kinshasa the beautiful , in Abidjan it was necessary to palm the Garba. That is to say, taking attieké with your fingers, making the little dumpling in the palm of your hand to put in your mouth, was the most difficult gymnastics for me. I warn you that it takes prior training. At least we had a guide who taught us on the spot.

When I left the garbadrome, I understood one thing, the garba is a vehicle for African-style sociability that should not be eaten alone. This cuisine is eaten in community.

Alloco, foutou and other Ivorian delicacies

I also tasted the famous “alloco”, which are fried plantains served with a spicy tomato sauce. This dish is a staple of Ivorian cuisine and it is readily available in the streets of Abidjan.

Another dish I tried was “foutou”, which is a ball of cassava dough served with fish or meat sauce. It was quite a heavy but very satisfying dish.

Next to the foutou, I recommend the okra stew, a dish made with green vegetables and meat, served with rice.

To end the meal in style, you have to taste the Ivorian desserts, which are both simple and delicious. I fell for the plantain fritters, served hot and sprinkled with sugar. I also tasted the banana cake, an Ivorian version of banana breadand the pineapple sorbet, served with pieces of fresh pineapple.

Foreign restaurants, a delight!

During my stay in Abidjan, I also had the opportunity to discover a large number of restaurants offering a varied cuisine. Of these, I particularly enjoyed the Lebanese, American and Spanish restaurants on the plateau. This allowed me to discover different dishes and flavors depending on the country.

In Lebanese restaurants, I was able to taste delicious dishes such as tabbouleh, hummus, falafels and grilled meats. The dishes were prepared with fresh, quality ingredients, and the flavors were truly authentic.

American restaurants, on the other hand, offered a richer and more hearty cuisine. I sampled burgers, hot dogs and fries, as well as delicious milkshakes. The portions were generous and the quality of the meat was really impressive.

Finally, Spanish restaurants made me travel to Spain. I tasted tapas, paellas and sangrias. The dishes were prepared with fresh and quality ingredients, and the presentation was very neat.

Some meals in pictures © Benjamin Lovua

There is also this cafe…

I can’t forget the delicious cup of Ivorian coffee I had every morning, without sugar or milk, with a piece of bread. One of the best coffees in the world is in Ivory Coast.

All in all, my culinary trip to Abidjan was an amazing experience. Discovering these different cuisines allowed me to broaden my culinary horizons and discover new flavors and new traditions. All of these cuisines are rich in flavors and textures and there are so many dishes to discover. If you are a food lover, I highly recommend visiting Abidjan and sampling all these delicacies. Enjoy your food !