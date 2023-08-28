Díaz-Canel Honored at Namibia’s Day of the Heroes Ceremony

Díaz-Canel, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, was a special guest at the commemoration ceremony for the Day of the Heroes of Namibia. The ceremony took place at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia, and marked the 33rd anniversary of Namibia’s independence. The event was a celebration of the deep and enduring friendship between Cuba and Namibia, which has spanned decades and has been characterized by solidarity and cooperation.

Díaz-Canel arrived at the ceremony alongside the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob, in a convertible jeep. They greeted the Namibians in attendance, as well as Cuban collaborators, including healthcare professionals who have been providing assistance in Namibia. The stadium was filled with the flags of both Cuba and Namibia, and the military parade showcased the three armies and their unity.

In his keynote speech, President Geingob emphasized the historic significance of the day and the role Cuba played in Namibia’s struggle for independence. He praised the heroic actions of the Cuban people and their leader, Fidel Castro, stating that they continue to inspire the people of Namibia. Geingob highlighted the enduring bond between Cuba and Namibia, forged through the shared fight against apartheid and the pursuit of freedom and independence.

Díaz-Canel, in his speech, thanked Namibia for the warm invitation and honored the heroes and heroines of the country who sacrificed their lives for independence. He acknowledged the important role played by Namibia’s founder, Dr. Sam Nujoma, who was a close friend of Fidel Castro. Díaz-Canel praised the bravery and courage of the Namibian people, as well as the Cuban internationalist fighters who fought alongside them.

The Cuban president also highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Cuba and Namibia in various fields such as health, education, fishing, transportation, and construction. He expressed gratitude to Namibia for its support in international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly, where Namibia consistently voices its opposition to the U.S. economic blockade of Cuba.

As a token of appreciation, Díaz-Canel was awarded the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis in the First Degree by President Geingob. Díaz-Canel accepted the award on behalf of the people of Cuba and expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

The commemoration ceremony served as a testament to the enduring friendship between Cuba and Namibia and the shared commitment to freedom, independence, and development. It showcased the unity and solidarity between the two nations, as well as the deep respect and admiration they hold for each other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

