Didi J doesn’t have time to cook, because, as she says, she is a world star, but sometimes she goes into the kitchen and prepares something for the love of her husband.

He tries to keep his private life from the public as much as he can, and he intrigues the media with almost every statement. Now she has revealed that she is very good in the kitchen, but unfortunately she doesn’t have time to devote herself to it due to her commitments. “I don’t have time to cook, but sometimes I prepare cereals, an omelet with vegetables and a healthy soup for Daniel’s love. I’m a world star and I don’t have time“, he says about himself Diddy Jwhich Sarma never did.



“Personally never, but I help the cooks who work for me, so sometimes I meet them in the kitchen. I live like a princess, but one who works a lot. It’s not easy to endure! I have a career, a company, I travel, I have a daughter and I achieve everything myself, I even style myself“, says the singer, and about her life in America she said: “I have a lot of assistants there, it’s a whole team of more than a hundred people who work with me, and then when we appear somewhere, even twenty of them come with me”, and added that is a very demanding landlady: “I bully them, I don’t seem like it, but I bully them. I am very demanding, I like everything to be perfect. My husband sometimes tells me to drop the ball, be nice. I’m nice, but you have to know the order!”.

As a child, she admits that she liked to paint eggs and make decorations when she celebrated Easter with her parents, and today she is in charge of the complete organization of work in the house and she says she is excellent at it.

“In the house, everyone listens to me, because I am a good organizer. My husband is not a good organizer, but that’s why he likes to play chess and play the guitar. When he plays, I can sing, but I don’t play chess. I like to listen to music, read Vogue and make career plans,” revealed Didi, who says that she teaches her daughter the right values: “I raise her to know what the right values ​​are. To speak English, to be familiar with fashion and to know what is beautiful. I’m trying somehow to lead her on the right path so that she can be a good person, smart, have good manners, that’s very important to me. As well as being nicely dressed“. And this is what she said during her guest appearance on Kurir TV:

