World

Diddy Jay recording from performance in America | Entertainment

Diddy Jay is in the center of comments because of the recordings from the performance, her fans reacted.

Singer Dijana Janković, better known as Didi Djej, found herself in the center of comments when a video from one of her performances appeared on social networks.

In one of her last interviews, she said that there were as many as 200,000 people at one of her performances, but what is particularly interesting is that there are no recordings of her performances in America anywhere. Soon, one surfaced in which she was singing in her panties and inviting people to follow her, and since the comments didn’t stop even then, a new one appeared.

Her fan page on Tiktok posted a video in which Didi, again in a leotard and panties, sang and greeted the audience, and this time the camera also recorded the audience.

“Didi J performing in front of 380,000 people in America. While you’re hating, I’m breaking world records, bad metal can’t beat steel,” he writes.

Watch the new footage:

