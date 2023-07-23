Didi J revealed why she did not enroll in the Faculty of Philology Fun

Didi Janković revealed why she gave up enrolling in the Faculty of Philology and decided to study Economics.

Izvor: Instagram/didijofficial/screenshot

Didi invested a lot of money to record songs in English as well as a duet with the well-known rapper Šegi, and now she has revealed why she did not enroll in the Faculty of Philology, which was her first wish.

“I didn’t cash in my diploma, I knew I would never do it, I wanted to make my father’s wish come true, so I enrolled in college,” she began, then added:

“At first I wanted to study at the Faculty of Philology, but since I know English, it’s stupid to enroll in it and I enrolled in Economics to prove to my parents that I can do it and that I would have a diploma, but I knew deep inside that one day I would be a world star and I didn’t give up on that,” she said, then finished:

“When I started singing in Serbia, everyone asked me why I recorded a song, here singers are followed by a bad story, and I told them not to worry because one day I will reach Jennifer LopezI will be a big star and as time went by and as my career started in Serbia, everyone was delighted,” said Didi, who caused a stir on the networks with a video in a miniskirt that covered only half of her ass.



See how she looked at the Grammy Awards!



