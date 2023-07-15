Die man curiosities | Fun

The movie “Die Hard” in which Bruce Willis bullies his way through the vent and finally kills Hans Gruber, was released exactly 35 years ago!

Izvor: Movieclips Trailers

Bruce Willis as a bully, Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber, a police officer who stands by McClane when he is at his worst, and a blonde, muscular villain whom McClane is head over heels for. In the movie, his name was Karl, and his real name is Aleksandar Godunov, and he has a life story with a plot worthy of a hit movie.

Godunov was born in the USSR. He danced in ballet from the age of nine, and in 1971 he joined the Bolshoi Theater. He played with Baryshnikov, and then defected to America during a trip with the troupe to New York in 1979.

Gruber’s main henchman was Karl, played by Russian ballet dancer Alexander Godunov. Silver targeted him for the role and brought him into the Fox offices to meet Jeb Stuart to discuss the part. Stuart said “He was just a perfect physical specimen”. 16/44pic.twitter.com/ZFSUcW0pBf — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies)July 15, 2023

Lyudmila Vlasova’s wife, a ballerina, was literally taken out of the country – the KGB put her on a plane and sent her back to Russia. The American authorities intervened and negotiated with the Russians for three days regarding the alleged kidnapping of Vlasova, so that she later declared that she voluntarily went with the KGB agents.

Aleksandar and Ljudmila officially divorced in 1982 and he started dating Džakelin Bisset. He moved to Hollywood and got his first role – in the movie “Die Hard”.

After this role, he could not shake off the image of a villain, so he played villains in four more films.

Godunov was an alcoholic. He passed away in 1995. He was found in his home – the report says he died of hepatitis due to complications from his alcohol problem. He was buried in Los Angeles, and on his grave it is written: “His future remained in the past”.

BONUS VIDEO:

03:19 RAŠA BUKVIĆ DISCOVERED WHAT BRUCE WILLIS IS REALLY LIKE: We worked for 6 months, we touched private things THIS IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN US Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

