died 15 years old, the same age serious

A 32-year-old Romanian citizen was arrested during the night by the carabinieri in Garbagnate Milanese on charges of vehicular homicide. The man, around 11pm on Monday evening, aboard a van, hit a 15-year-old boy and girl in via Kennedy, who were crossing the street on a bicycle. The boy died, while the same age is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. The investor, who stopped, tested positive for the alcohol test and did not have a driving license. The arrested person was taken to the San Vittore prison in Milan, while the judicial authority ordered an autopsy on the victim’s body. Further investigations are underway by the police.

When paramedics arrived, the boy was found in cardiac arrest. Maneuvers were applied to revive him and he was transported by ambulance to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, in red code. Unfortunately, attempts to save him were in vain.

The girl of the same age was transferred to the Niguarda emergency ambulance where she has a serious prognosis: she is intubated following various fractures and a head trauma. The 118 emergency services intervened on the spot with two ambulances, a medical vehicle and an air ambulance as well as the carabinieri of the Rho company.

Investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics and causes of the incident and to understand if the two young men were crossing the strips when they were hit. The driver of the van had a blood alcohol content of over 1, double the legal limit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

