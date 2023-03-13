“I’m shocked, I never would have imagined, otherwise I would have intervened”. You don’t rest the father of the 17 year old who woke up on the morning of a week ago to find his daughter in the throes of a cocktails of spirits and psychopharmaceuticals and with her the barely eighteen-year-old friend unconscious. For the latter, the rush to the hospital was useless. The girl died of cardiac arrest, while the other young woman was hospitalized in the child neuropsychiatry department of San Gerardo di Monza.

The autopsy

On the deadly mix now the men of the Monza State Police are investigating, directed by Quaestor Marco Odorisio and the Monza prosecutor’s office, coordinated by the prosecutor Claudio Gittardi. Prosecutor Stefania Di Tullio, magistrate on duty at the time of the tragedy, ordered theautopsy on the body of the 18-year-old student and with a clean record, which has already been executed. Confirmed death from cardiac arrest, now waiting for the results of toxicological tests to check if the young woman really died to have ingested tranquilizers along with whiskey and gin. The two bottles were found hidden in the 17-year-old’s bedroom by the policemen who carried out the inspection in the Monza home. While the package of psychotropic drugs, which both girls apparently took, had been left open in plain sight.

Opened a file

The Attorney has opened a criminal case, at the moment without any hypothesis of a crime, on the matter. A due act, to order the autopsy and other investigations. But the position of the father of the seventeen year old is being examined by the investigators. The man accepted that her daughter invited her best friend to spend the night at her house. All the time he was in the apartment, a few steps away from her daughter’s room who, however, as happens with all teenagers, had locked herself up in her room. The father had left her privacy to his daughter, thinking that the two girls wanted to isolate themselves to chat freely and feel at ease. Never, the man reported during the interrogation at the police station, would he have imagined that his daughter and her adult friend (who had bought spirits) intended to transform a pajama party on a night out.

The knot of psychotropic drugs

Sometimes the parent knocked on the door and looked into the daughter’s room but the girls reassured him that everything was fine. Then he left them alone to go to sleep. The detail to be clarified is why the young people had the box of psychiatric drugs, which had been regularly purchased with a medical prescription. A medicine that cannot be taken except in the prescribed quantities and absolutely must not be associated with alcohol because the side effects can be fatal. Investigators want to understand if the man was aware of these details or if he underestimated them, trusting the two girls, no longer girls. In short, it remains to be clarified whether there may be some flaw in parental surveillance to be considered aculpable assumption of crime.