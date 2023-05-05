died aged 26, three others wounded by gunshots

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

One dead and four injured. The first assessment of the Scudetto party for the Napoli champions of Italy is dramatic.

One dead and four injured. The first assessment of the Scudetto party for the Napoli champions of Italy is dramatic. A 26-year-old died and four other people were injured by gunshots in the Piazza Garibaldi area. Three other people, however, ended up in hospital injured by the explosion of firecrackers.

Initially hospitalized at Cardarelli, the fan born in 1997 died as a result of his injuries. He investigates the police.

From Naples to Udine, there are also eight injured at the Dacia Arena but none of these are in serious condition. “From what we have recorded – did know the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello – it is not a matter of injured by clashes or scuffles, but of traumas from falls caused by the crowd”.

