Home » died aged 26, three others wounded by gunshots
World

died aged 26, three others wounded by gunshots

by admin
died aged 26, three others wounded by gunshots

One dead and four injured. The first assessment of the Scudetto party for the Napoli champions of Italy is dramatic. A 26-year-old died and four other people…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

One dead and four injured. The first assessment of the Scudetto party for the Napoli champions of Italy is dramatic. A 26-year-old died and four other people were injured by gunshots in the Piazza Garibaldi area. Three other people, however, ended up in hospital injured by the explosion of firecrackers.

Initially hospitalized at Cardarelli, the fan born in 1997 died as a result of his injuries. He investigates the police.

From Naples to Udine, there are also eight injured at the Dacia Arena but none of these are in serious condition. “From what we have recorded – did know the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello – it is not a matter of injured by clashes or scuffles, but of traumas from falls caused by the crowd”.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

You may also like

ECB increases rates by 25 basis points and...

Rare high temperatures appear in many places around...

From cigarettes and poolside wine to the ivory...

Luka Dončić pays for the funerals of the...

MPs of Russia and Ukraine fought in Ankara...

The rules for the stabilization of precarious ASUs...

thus the police combat the enticements of children

Keba and Jay were inseparable and did not...

Average exchange rate of the euro May 5,...

Napoli champion of Italy for the season 2022/23...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy