“The boy will break his neck.” Instead, the boy, Dick Fosbury from Portland, born in 1947, didn’t break his neck but with his technique he revolutionized the high jump entering the history of athletics. His “Fosbury flop”, the back jump, earned him the Olympic gold in Mexico 1968 and then became a universally recognized technique. Fosbury died yesterday at the age of 76. His agent Ray Schulte announced it with a post on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma. Dick will be dearly missed by friends and fans around the world. A true legend and friend to all,” announced Schulte. “The boy will break his neck.” So said the coaches, five years before his consecration in Mexico City, perplexed when they saw this 16-year-old high schooler striving to pass the bar, not according to the technique of the belly turn or the scissor, but in his way, dorsally . Until then, Fosbury, the son of English immigrants, was a student of Medford, Oregon, clearly more gifted for science than for the sport he had been practicing for six years, after abandoning baseball and basketball. To the point of defining himself, in his autobiography “Wizard of Foz” (“the wizard of Foz”) as “one of the worst high jumpers in the state”. His perseverance draws her first from the amusement of these upside-down leaps. Above all, they are rare moments of escape for the teenager who lost his little brother two years earlier, hit by a truck while they were riding their bicycles. A tragedy that will upset the life of the Fosburys with their parents who will divorce a few months later. So Fosbury turns his back on pain.

Tired of reaching 1.62 m with traditional jumping techniques, the young Dick ended up trying the back roll in 1963, at the meeting in Grant’s Pass (Oregon) where he cleared 1.70 m, 1.76 m and 1.82 m trusting of his instinct. “When the bar reached a height I’d never reached before, I realized I had to do something different. I started shifting my body position: as the bar rose, I went from a sitting position to a standing position.” another more lying on his back. I improved my record and finished fourth in the competition. It was the click,” he explained in 2018. Narrowly escaping the Vietnam War, discharged with a spinal malformation, Fosbury participated in the final of the high jump competition at the Mexico Games on October 20, winning gold with an Olympic record by jumping the measure of 2.24 meters. “Once I was in the air, I could feel the space between my body and the bar – he said -. I knew I had passed the highest bar of my life. The whole stadium exploded, it was a great moment. I’ll never forget it”. Fosbury suddenly becomes a celebrity and comes, without really realizing it, to turn his sport upside down. The “Fosbury flop” is quickly emulated. However, he fails to qualify for the 1972 Munich Games and effectively ends his racing career to complete his civil engineering studies while his technique is adopted by 28 of the 40 participants in the Olympic competition. “I thought after I won gold, a jumper or two would start using it, but I never thought it would become the universal technique,” Fosbury said in 2012.

Read the full article on ANSA.it