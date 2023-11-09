Diego Vasallo “Bad nor good” (2023)

In the years of wild success of Duncan Dhuwith all the additives that this entailed, they said that Diego Vasallo He didn’t take it well at all, even some private information showed how alien he was to those topics of fame and rock and roll. His subsequent drift into a solo career, which actually begins with Cabaret Poporiented towards a somber poetry, or his reserved character and his close friendship with Rafael Berriowere only signs that the San Sebastián native was more interested in pursuing higher arts than in letting himself be carried away by showbiz artistry.

Con “Bad nor good”, only available on his bandcamp or physically online and in concerts, Diego clings to that path that rewards loss over profit. It is a fake EP of five long songs, which almost take up the time of many alleged LPs. Just over half an hour that focuses and concentrates the best Diego Vasallo, without a single second of hesitation. Recorded in Green Farm Recordings of Fer Garciaco-producer of the album, and some bases in Garate Studios of Kaki Arkarazoopens with “De este lado”, one of those songs so characteristic of him presided over by that hoarse and disturbing voice under a blanket of insistent percussion, dry plucking in the background and a slow crescendo accompanied by a second voice by María Amolategui. “Bad nor good”, In addition to giving a generic title, it contains its blackest, bluesiest, most guitar-driven side, more Tom Waits, of the one who has arrived late to the dance mired in the swamp (“What can we do, if inside we carry something broken and the desires do not exist?” “they have gravity”). “I want what you can’t” is its reverse, semi-acoustic, emotional, dreamy (“I want it all, the currents and their foam, I want days like spheres”). And it passes serenely Dylanesque between lyrical and remote longings. “I have a whole cemetery of bad decisions, where I sit and wait for rare flowers to grow, I want ecstasy, calm, I want to recompose the soul of what I rejected.”)

“Our infinity” could almost be a pre-funeral song (“There are no pauses or waits that are worth it, time runs in our veins, the near darkness embraces us… Let us disappear like a ship in the mist, our wake will be oblivion and foam, let’s abandon the post”), which, however, takes on a jubilant tone as it progresses, with spirited plucking and the urgency of the moment. (“We will open a world every day, let us keep the night that now shines empty, we will leave the remains of our infinity”). Finally, “La Escapeda” behaves like a song in two parts, a first acoustic and a second with those nebulous textures and electric cadences to which Diego himself alludes, while he dialogues with his altergo (“Nostalgia clung like rust to the iron, you told me that fears are useless, they go away with the dew of morning”). That alterego, that guardian angel who already in the first song encouraged him to see life from this side, without fears, nor setbacks, nor renunciations, even if it was with the dirty glasses of realism.

