Lucca, 14 March 2023 – A 74-year-old man, Alcide de Gasparia former mechanic, died on Tuesday evening from injuries sustained after being crushed give one hydraulic bridge to lift cars. The incident occurred on his property at Cerasum in the municipality of Lucca.

The son of the elderly man raised the alarm. The nursing ambulance of the Green Cross of Lucca, the Turchetto ambulance with a doctor on board and an ambulance of the Mercy of Guamo, as well as the State Police and the firefighters intervened on the spot. Rescuers attempted a desperate run to the hospital but the man died in the ambulance. The outlines of the story and above all what may have caused the accident have yet to be defined. A police patrol also intervened in Cerasomma.

