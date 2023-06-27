Dieselgate, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler sentenced to one year and 9 months on probation

Il Court of Munich condemned the former head of Audi Rupert Stadler a one year and 9 months with suspended sentence in the context of the German investigation into the scandal Dieselgate which involved the Volkswagen Group. According to the reconstructions of Dpa e TimeStadler was found guilty of flourish for stopping the sale of diesel cars with emissions deliberately rigged to pass the test too late emissionsafter manipulations of diesel engines discovered in the Usa In the 2015.

A maggio last Stadler had made known, through his lawyers, that he was ready to to confess in exchange for suspended sentence and del payment Of 1.1 million euros after a settlement reached with prosecutors. The agreement stipulated that a magistrate would have to judge whether the confession could be considered complete. Stadler has served as the company’s CEO since 2007 al 2018: he had defended himself from the accusation of failure to interrupt sales by calling into question the engineers of the groupwhich according to him they would not recognized the scam.

