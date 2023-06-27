Home » Dieselgate, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler sentenced to one year and 9 months on probation
World

Dieselgate, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler sentenced to one year and 9 months on probation

by admin
Dieselgate, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler sentenced to one year and 9 months on probation

Il Court of Munich condemned the former head of Audi Rupert Stadler a one year and 9 months with suspended sentence in the context of the German investigation into the scandal Dieselgate which involved the Volkswagen Group. According to the reconstructions of Dpa e TimeStadler was found guilty of flourish for stopping the sale of diesel cars with emissions deliberately rigged to pass the test too late emissionsafter manipulations of diesel engines discovered in the Usa In the 2015.

A maggio last Stadler had made known, through his lawyers, that he was ready to to confess in exchange for suspended sentence and del payment Of 1.1 million euros after a settlement reached with prosecutors. The agreement stipulated that a magistrate would have to judge whether the confession could be considered complete. Stadler has served as the company’s CEO since 2007 al 2018: he had defended himself from the accusation of failure to interrupt sales by calling into question the engineers of the groupwhich according to him they would not recognized the scam.

Next article

Macron to the mother of an unemployed man: “Can’t find work? If you accept a job as a waiter, I’m sure we’ll find 10.” It’s controversy

See also  South Sudan, three priests and several lay people in prominent positions in the diocese arrested for the bishop's gambling

You may also like

the journalist Alberto Samonà appointed Commander of the...

Il sakere and il kuchikamizakè

The US wants to transfer 50,000 Afghan refugees...

Udinese market – The future of Matheus Martins...

News Udinese – Arslan: “Wow? One of the...

Details of the injury of the kavčani in...

Thousands of cubic meters of garbage are floating...

HYDROGEN The first filling station was presented in...

VOLVO TRUCKS Delivered electric heavy haulage truck to...

Israeli government approves construction of 5,000 new homes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy