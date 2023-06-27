Dieselgate: Stadler, former CEO of Audi convicted

21-month suspended prison sentence and fine for the former CEO of the Volkswagen group branch

Dieselgate, former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler pleads guilty

German justice has found former Audi chief Rupert Stadler guilty of fraud in connection with the so-called diesel emissions scandal, the so-called dieselgate, making him the highest-ranking executive convicted of cars that falsified emissions tests with the help of illegal software.

The Munich regional court gave Stadler a 21-month suspended prison sentence and ordered him to pay a large fine as part of an agreement between his lawyers, the judge and prosecutors.

Stadler pleaded guilty last month. The former Audi boss admitted he made a mistake, regretting not shutting down the souped-up cars even after the scandal became public knowledge.

Three other lower-ranking managers also accepted settlements in the 2.5-year trial in Monaco. Stadler had been charged with fraud and false certification by prosecutors who said they allowed cars to be sold with souped-up software even after the scheme was uncovered by the US Environmental Protection Agency in September 2015.

The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two US executives sentenced to prison terms.

