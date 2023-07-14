Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

What diet and exercises help Novak Djokovic to be invincible?

Source: Profimedia/Hutchinson/UK Sports Pics/SIPA

For years, the invincible Novak Djokovic has been making many people wonder how he manages to have such an unbreakable winning streak. The preparations and training of the Wimbledon champion and the best tennis player of all time are unparalleled, and in a conversation with American journalist Graham Basinger, Djokovic revealed what his routine looks like. He always emphasized that she helped him stay focused on winning:



“Routines are extremely important for every person, they really give me peace,” said the Serbian tennis player. For this reason, his breakfast regimen, which is also the most important meal of the day, rarely changes. “I start the day with warm water and lemon to help the body cleanse itself of toxins, and then I drink celery juice on an empty stomachsaid Novak Djokovic.

Replacing morning coffee or orange juice with lemon and water is beneficial for the stomach, according to some experts. After the celery juice, Djokovic drinks a green smoothie that is rich in nutrients and algae. “In the first part of the day, I eat a lot of fruit. I don’t like to eat any food that requires a lot of energy to digest because I need a lot of energy for training,” he explained.

Later, Novak consumes a bowl of “superfood”. It consists of yogurt with coconut flavor, granola, muesli, goji berries, pumpkin seeds and manuka honey, more precisely, types of honey with the strongest anti-inflammatory effect on the body. All this is mixed in one bowl, and for a sweeter taste, blueberries and strawberries are added, which are full of natural sugars. Everything is gluten and dairy free. Let us remind you that in 2010 Djokovic gave up gluten, dairy products and refined sugar, and he also reduced his intake of red meat. Today, he eats plant-based foods.



See description

NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ DISCOVERED WHAT FOOD HE NEVER EAT: Answered what sets him apart from everyone else

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 1 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 2 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 3 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 4 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 5 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 6 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 7 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 8 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 9 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 10 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 11 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 12 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 13 / 13

In a healthy body, healthy mind

How did Djokovic learn to come back and keep his composure in the decisive moments of the matches? The answer lies in mental strength.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned about mental strength is that if you lose focus, you are not present and things start to go wrong for you. That’s fine, accept it and then come back. How long you stay in that emotion is exactly what distinguishes you from others. We always think about what will happen, whether I will win or not. You go back and forth, but what matters is how fast you go back. It is for me conscious breathing probably the most important item,” revealed Novak Djokovic.

Meditation is one of the methods used to achieve self-control. With 20-minute exercises, he achieves the calmness he needs to stay focused on the game. When the match is not going in his favor, it helps him recover and take control. Dr. Brendan Stubbs, a well-known physical therapist and mental health doctor, explains how breathing exercises calm and positively affect the outcome of a match: “If you want to succeed in tennis, you have to have a really sharp mind,” he explained.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

