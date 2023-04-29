Different Class. The Laurie Cunningham Story, Book Review

The review of the sports epic throughout the last decade has allowed the creation of a new narrative in which the sociological ends up overcoming the strictly competitive. And football, the engine of unfathomable passions, continues to be a field yet to be explored due to the wide possibilities that the vindication of those prematurely forgotten heroes allows: aces of the ball that savored both the sweetness of glory and the gray ashes of sunset.

And it is now, in a few days in which capitalist logic has airbought soccer, emptying it of its old values ​​–give the outstanding essay a chance “Club on the Run” (22) by Vicent Molins, previously reviewed in MondoSonoro–, when nostalgia is a perfectly valid way to understand the former social role of footballers, especially all those who managed to stand out. Londoner Laurie Cunningham (1956-1989) is a paradigmatic case for all those attributes that, as the journalist Dermot Kavanagh defends, made him a true pop icon. Of Jamaican descent, he was the first black person to don the England jersey; he shone with his own light at Leyton Orient FC and West Bromwich Albion FC until the final accolade from Real Madrid. He would break the mold again: the first English player in the club’s history cost the then astronomical amount of one hundred and ninety-five million pesetas.

He wore white between 1979 and 1983; his injuries and a notable fondness for the nocturnal scoundrel would diminish his goal-scoring nose, depriving him of playing in the '82 World Cup. The speed of his rise would contrast with the steepness of a decline that led him to wear up to seven more shirts, including those of Manchester, Olympique de Marseille, Leicester, Sporting de Gijón or Rayo Vallecano over two seasons (1986-1987 and 1988-1989). The erratic nature of his last years is overshadowed by tragedy: in the summer of '89, he crashed his Seat Ibiza into a lamppost, losing his life a few hours later. He was thirty-three years old.