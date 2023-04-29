Different Class. The Laurie Cunningham Story, Book Review

The review of the sports epic throughout the last decade has allowed the creation of a new narrative in which the sociological ends up overcoming the strictly competitive. And football, the engine of unfathomable passions, continues to be a field yet to be explored due to the wide possibilities that the vindication of those prematurely forgotten heroes allows: aces of the ball that savored both the sweetness of glory and the gray ashes of sunset.
And it is now, in a few days in which capitalist logic has airbought soccer, emptying it of its old values –give the outstanding essay a chance “Club on the Run” (22) by Vicent Molins, previously reviewed in MondoSonoro–, when nostalgia is a perfectly valid way to understand the former social role of footballers, especially all those who managed to stand out. Londoner Laurie Cunningham (1956-1989) is a paradigmatic case for all those attributes that, as the journalist Dermot Kavanagh defends, made him a true pop icon. Of Jamaican descent, he was the first black person to don the England jersey; he shone with his own light at Leyton Orient FC and West Bromwich Albion FC until the final accolade from Real Madrid. He would break the mold again: the first English player in the club’s history cost the then astronomical amount of one hundred and ninety-five million pesetas.
He wore white between 1979 and 1983; his injuries and a notable fondness for the nocturnal scoundrel would diminish his goal-scoring nose, depriving him of playing in the ’82 World Cup. The speed of his rise would contrast with the steepness of a decline that led him to wear up to seven more shirts, including those of Manchester, Olympique de Marseille, Leicester, Sporting de Gijón or Rayo Vallecano over two seasons (1986-1987 and 1988-1989). The erratic nature of his last years is overshadowed by tragedy: in the summer of ’89, he crashed his Seat Ibiza into a lamppost, losing his life a few hours later. He was thirty-three years old.
With a very good prologue signed by Carles Viñas and a careful translation by Alejandro Alvarier, “Different Class” humanizes his myth, tilting his sporting merits with those qualities that made him a style icon. His good taste in funk and fashion, as well as his poise to overcome the racist outcry that devastated the English, French and Spanish stands between the 1970s and 1980s, made him a fully vindicable character from contemporary times. Kavanagh’s good story more than achieves his goal and provides an exciting biography, full of social implications; a text that revives a unique era in the history of sports and in which the gods were still men of flesh and blood.