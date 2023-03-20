Milan Stanković once talked about his upbringing and his father, who ended up in prison when the singer was five months old.

Source: Instagram/milantankovic

The public does not stop buzzing about the transformation of Milan Stanković, who retired from the public scene in recent years and devoted himself to the church.

Many also state that he became a monk, especially when he attended a lecture in the monastery in Nevesinje, where many believers and priests were sitting next to him. As the local media reports, Milan often visits this monastery and helps the priests. There is no doubt that Milan’s life, both now and in the past, was very interesting to the public.

Nevertheless, the life of the popular singer was not easy since his childhood, but he never wanted to talk too much about the difficult period. However, on one occasion he spoke about his father, who killed a man more than 30 years ago, for which he was sentenced to several years in prison, and died in prison.

“I was only five months old when my father went to prison. That’s why I don’t remember him, but images from the visit run through my head. I never had the feeling that I had a father, but someone I saw occasionally. My father killed a certain man with whom he worked in the bakery. After five and a half years, they told us that he fell from the scaffolding and died, but I don’t believe that. I think it’s blood revenge,” Stanković said then for “Kurir” and added:

“I don’t know what I would have been like if I had grown up with my father, but I have always felt inferior. If I were to say in society that I don’t have a father, I would cause pity. As if it was my fault that it was like that. The letters he sent were the hardest for me from prison. I found them once by chance and I was completely lost. I knew I couldn’t get him back. I felt how different each letter was to him, some of them showed despair, sometimes optimism. Mom, despite everything, supported me and fought for me and my sister. She worked in a shop, ironed, cleaned houses. She often borrowed money.”

(WORLD)