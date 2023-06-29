Home » Digital and technological innovation, Webgenesys from Palermo expands: acquired Ies Solutions
World

Digital and technological innovation, Webgenesys from Palermo expands: acquired Ies Solutions

by admin
Digital and technological innovation, Webgenesys from Palermo expands: acquired Ies Solutions

by palermotoday.it – ​​8 hours ago

Webgenesys spa announces the merger by incorporation of Ies Solutions srl, a company recognized at European level for the development of advanced technological solutions especially in the field of citizen and environmental safety. This is a union that represents a further step in the consolidation process of Webgenesys, a Palermo-based company with offices also…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Digital and technological innovation, Webgenesys from Palermo expands: acquired Ies Solutions appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Nordio tomorrow in the House on the escape of the Russian trafficker Uss. Off to disciplinary action against the judges, here are the accusations he will make: "The ministry did not act alone"

You may also like

Southeast Asian fruits “catch fresh” entry in Guangxi

EUROPEAN GAMES KRAKOW 2023 – SUPER ITALIA: AGAIN...

French suburbs in revolt over the death of...

MUWI La Rioja Music Fest completes its 7th...

War in Ukraine, Zelensky does not fear Wagner...

Trump says key recordings of Secret Documents were...

Madonna in the hospital | Fun

Policeman kills 17-year-old, riots in Nanterre. Video accuses...

what it is and who is obliged to...

France, boy killed by police: riots and clashes....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy