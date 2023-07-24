Digital economy: when feminists worry! ~ Targeting More

The increasing digitization of societies around the world is creating unprecedented opportunities for wealth creation. If for many, digital is a generator of new types of jobs and increases the productivity of companies, feminist activists see it rather as a gradual reversal of gains in gender equality and a trend towards the precariousness of the situation of marginalized women and girls in rural areas in low-income countries.

What is worrying?

It was during a conference on the importance of digitalization and its impacts in Africa organized in Garoua, Cameroon in April 2023 that I was shaken by the intervention of a young lady who vigorously defended what she called an inclusive digital transition respectful of women. I could not faithfully reproduce his speech here. I would just try to present what I think I understood from his speech.

Credit: Garaobe Solomon

According to her explanations, marginalized women living in poverty in developing countries do not have equal access to the Internet and lack the skills to use digital tools. These shortcomings consolidate the already significant wage disparities between men and women. As they do not have skills, it should also be noted that women will not be able to benefit from the employment opportunities offered by digital technology.

Seen from this angle, according to her words, digitization also has a real impact on the income-generating activities carried out by women. The majority are in the informal sector and not easily visible. In societies where there is strong population connectivity, consumer habits are changing. It is generally on the Internet and its social networks that consumers will seek information relating to the most reliable company that can meet their needs. In this environment, women who have no access to computer equipment and skills, will no longer be able to compete in the market. They will give way to companies capable of satisfying consumer needs. What would happen is a constant compression of income, making survival precarious for the latter.

What worries me !

Many women, more than men, are also victims of online “trolls” who try to humiliate them, make fun of them and marginalize their voice. For this reason, even if women manage to overcome the barriers of limited internet access and lack of skills and find themselves being active online, they often face severe forms of harassment once they interact in cyberspace.

What are these activists demanding?

« A digital transition that is inclusive and respectful of women “: a single sentence that sums up all the claims of these feminists. They want policies to be adopted to facilitate women’s access to technology and the necessary skills that can enable them to embrace digital at the same speed as men. Following this logic, women must be trained in the use of digital tools and the regulatory framework for defending the rights of women and girls online must also be reviewed.

Promoting an inclusive and gender-friendly digital transition: what can young people do?

Without discrimination! If I appeal to young people here, it's just because the objective of this blog is to raise awareness among young people about the most pressing problems of humanity in order to involve them in their resolution within their different communities.

An inclusive and gender-friendly digital transition benefits everyone; The contribution of women to development low-income countries should not be underestimated. Involving them will inevitably contribute to the development of our societies. To promote this inclusion, young people can:

– Organize themselves into an association of defenders of digital rights. – Organize community awareness activities to encourage young women to integrate digital technology into their various income-generating activities; – Support women in the digitalization of their businesses; – Create platforms for the defense of women’s rights online; – Organize digital initiation workshops for women.

The world of tomorrow is to be reinvented, let’s bring about the change we want and act for a more inclusive and reassuring future.

