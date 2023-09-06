Digital Markets Act: this is how Europe regulates the large digital platforms

Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – In a declared attempt to better control the development of the Internet, the European Commission announced today, Wednesday 6 September, the list of platforms which, due to their size, will be called upon to apply stringent rules to guarantee free access to the market. Six companies identified by Brussels under the Digital Markets Act in eight different sectors: Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (Tiktok), Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton commented: “The new regulatory framework will open up the Internet. With today’s designation we are finally challenging the economic power of the largest companies in the sector, offering more choice to consumers and creating new opportunities for small innovative companies (…) It was time for Europe to set the rules of the game in advance , to ensure that digital markets are fair and open.”

The six companies designated by the European Commission will have to comply with a list of rules (they will have six months to adapt to the new rules). Among other things, they will be able to allow third-party companies to interoperate with them, but they will not be able to favor their own services to the detriment of those offered by the competition (see Il Sole/24 Ore of 5 July). The European Union is the first jurisdiction in the world that tries so extensively to better control the development of the Internet.

As mentioned, the six companies operate in eight different sectors with a total of 22 platforms: social networks (Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin), intermediation services (Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Amazon Marketplace, App Store , Meta Marketplace), video sharing (Youtube), communication systems (WhatsApp and Messenger) the advertising sector (Google, Amazon, and Meta), operating systems (Google Android, iOS, Windows PC OS), systems search (Google Search) and navigation programs (Chrome and Safari).

The European Commission has announced that it has opened specific investigations into two companies, Microsoft and Apple. Both believe that they do not meet the criteria according to which they should be gatekeepers in English. At the same time, the EU executive has already established that Alphabet, Microsoft and Samsung do not meet the criteria in e-mail services for the first two and in Internet browsing programs for the South Korean company.

