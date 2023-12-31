Digital nomadism in Italy, the third report signed by WINDTRE and AIND

The Italian Digital Nomads Association and WINDTRE present the third report on digital nomadism in Italy

The Italian Digital Nomads Association and WINDTRE present the third report on digital nomadism in Italy, the study carried out with the aim of exploring how digital nomads can concretely contribute to the economic and social relaunch and development of our country.

Digital nomadism and smart working can become levers for improving the lives of people and workers, increasing the productivity of companies and, at the same time, contributing to reducing the economic, social and territorial gap in Italy.

L’Italian Association of Digital Nomads (AIND)a non-profit organization, created with the aim of promoting the culture of remote work and digital nomadism, aims to support and facilitate the growth in Italy of a movement of people free to live and work anywhere and attract remote professionals workers and digital nomads from all over the world, with a clear positive impact on the sustainability and survival of many local communities.

With this partnership WINDTRE intends to expand the scope of the “Connected Villages” project, promote together with the Italian Nomadi Digitali association an attractive community model for workers and help Municipalities overcome the territorial digital divide with the support of technological innovation. Borghi Connessi, launched in 2022, has the objective of accompanying the growth of small Italian municipalities thanks to connectivity and smart technologies. The program, in addition to enhancing existing infrastructures, pays particular attention to the growth of greater digital culture and awareness in small municipalities, and to the development of initiatives that benefit the community. To date, 92 municipalities have joined the WINDTRE initiative, for a total of over 300,000 citizens.

“WINDTRE, through the collaboration agreement with the Italian Association of Digital Nomads, wants to contribute to the development of smart working in small Italian villages” – he declares Alberto PietromarchiWholesale Director e Sustainability Ambassador di WINDTRE.





“We believe that there are notable synergies between the sustainability objectives pursued by WINDTRE with the Connected Villages project and the work of the Italian Digital Nomads Association, since the phenomenon of Digital Nomads can bring small Italian villages back to a more central position with respect to society Italian and stimulate their sustainable economic growth”.

“The objective of this third edition of the report on digital nomadism in Italy is to increase awareness and knowledge of the “digital nomad” phenomenon in our country, and understand how this can contribute to supporting a real process of relaunch and of development for Italy. Enhancing our territories, through the attraction of remote workers, professionals, and talents in general, in small towns and in the internal areas of our country.” – he declares Alberto Mattei President of the Italian Association of Digital Nomads.

“The research focuses on the opportunities and economic, social and environmental impacts resulting from remote working and digital nomadism on local communities. This third report intends to highlight the current constraints and critical issues that prevent our country and our territories from becoming authentically attractive, welcoming and hospitable destinations for the new generation of entrepreneurs, professionals and remote workers, who enjoy the freedom to live and work everywhere.”

WINDTRE’s collaboration with the Italian Digital Nomads Association aims to identify the tools and opportunities for development of the communities that live in small villages thanks to a very interesting and still poorly supervised form of tourism. The report is available on the website of the Italian Digital Nomadi association at the following address

CS

Share this article: