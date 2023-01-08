[NTD Times, Beijing time, January 08, 2023]The Chinese New Year is approaching, and the New Year’s Shopping Street in Taipei City will debut on Friday (6th). After 2 years, it will be open for food tasting at designated locations, and street stalls will resume. Business owners are optimistic about the business opportunities. The following reporter will take you into the scene to experience the Chinese New Year in advance.

With bright lights and red festive banners, Taipei New Year Shopping Street officially started. In the past two years, the Dihua Street commercial district has once again closed the street to set up stalls, and opened fixed-point tastings, returning to the appearance of the New Year’s Shopping Street that the public is most familiar with.

People: “I bought peanuts, Brazil mushrooms, and this Cordyceps. I bought a lot of things.”

Foreign tourists: “It’s full of lively atmosphere. It’s my first time here. I personally like pistachios, so I bought them here.”

People: “This year is more lively than previous years. Things are more expensive, and this year is more expensive.”

People can finally take off their masks and taste it first. The industry is optimistic that the open tasting will drive sales, but due to the impact of international inflation, the cost of goods has risen by 20% to 30%.

Nut vendor: “Of course we will be much better than last year. It is estimated that it will be about 40% to 50% better. Nuts themselves are also raw materials, which may be due to logistics, and some factors, resulting in their prices. It is an increase of 20% to 30%. We will still increase it by 10% to 20%. “

Frozen food vendor: “Originally we sold this (frozen package) at 150 yuan, so if the increase is raised, it will be adjusted to 30 yuan, because the whole manpower and raw materials have all increased. Not only raw materials, you All the ingredients are comprehensive.”

People: “(The 6,000 yuan cash will be issued next, so will you want to buy more?) Yes, yes, it’s just too much.”

Although the cost price has risen, the government has set a tone to distribute 6,000 yuan in cash, which also increases people’s willingness to buy.

Zeng Xinmin: “This year, 10 major business districts in Taipei City will hold New Year’s Shopping Malls, connecting online and offline stores to buy New Year’s goods, so that people can enjoy the Year of the Rabbit. The above is reported by Wang Guanlin and Zeng Xinmin from NTDTV’s Asia-Pacific TV in Taipei, Taiwan.”

