Now, as a guest on the Pulse of Serbia show on Kurir TV, Dijana talked about her career in the show and pointed out that she does not get enough support from the Serbian audience, unlike the American audience, among whom she is very popular.

“Our country is small and probably not all of us here are fully realized. In America, everyone likes my pictures, and in Serbia, everyone looks at them, and no one wants to like them. I don’t know what the problem is. I, for one, like to like everyone’s pictures. I noticed that people have a problem doing that, and I don’t understand why,” said Didi J and added that there are a huge number of views and very few likes on social networks from the audience in Serbia:

“My story sometimes has half a million views, but there are not even 50,000 likes. Some of our neighboring countries give much more support to their stars. I think people here are too jealous or envious. I would not discuss this topic any more“.

According to her, she is the most followed singer in Serbia, and she has the most fans in America.

“I think I’m the most followed. I worked a lot on that. When I started, I took a picture of myself in a jacuzzi where I put a mountain of shoes to attract attention. I have the most fans in America. They like the stars there the most, but I see that I also have a lot of people from Serbia who like me. Everyone runs to take a picture with me when I go to a mall.”

