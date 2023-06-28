Dijana Ješić Akvana performance | Info

Member of the Assembly of the City of Banjaluka Dijana Ješić believes that neither the majority of the members of the Assembly of the City of Banjaluka, led by SNSD, nor the mayor of Banjaluka want to resolve the “Akvana” issue.

In her statement, Ješić called yesterday’s press conference of the President of the City Assembly, Ljubo Ninković, a performance, just like today’s protest organized by Stanivuković.

“What is the epilogue of both? Akvana and the City Pool are closed from tomorrow and we are getting closer to the land of Akvana passing into the hands of a private person”says Ješić, wondering if this is the ultimate goal.

“I can’t say 100%, but it’s really strange that one side always finds an excuse not to solve this issue. I’m not in Banja Luka, so I couldn’t be present at the session, but I would definitely come back if the quorum to hold it came into question But it’s really not clear to me the reason why it was interrupted today when all the proposals of the mayor, which concern Akvana, were included in the agenda and supported by all competent committees, and it was expected that they would be adopted. The issue of Akvana is too urgent , that the session would be postponed regardless of any aggravating circumstances”said Ješić.

He reminds that the two parties (SNSD and Stanivuković) “agreed perfectly” regarding the construction of the tennis court for the Serbian Open, so he wonders how it is that they cannot come to an agreement and find a way to cooperate.

“The tennis court is a symbol of wasted public money that serves no purpose today and looks more like a city dump than a tennis complex or a multi-functional hall, as was widely announced.” Ješić believes.

He continues, that “they easily agreed when it was necessary to spend millions from the budget, i.e. the citizens’ pockets, and now, when the city property, i.e. the property of the city company, jobs, the existence of the employees’ families, needs to be saved, then they cannot find a common language”.

“Then it’s not at all surprising that people no longer trust either of them, but suspect that they agreed to perform performances, they accuse each other until the land of Akvana belongs to a private person. And then after that they continue to accuse each other of who was guilty and so on round to the new Akvana…”concluded Ješić.

