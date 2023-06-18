Dijana Ješić on the Akvan affair | Info

“Neither the mayor nor the president of the City Assembly have any intention of solving the Akvana problem,” says councilor Dijana Ješić

Source: Dušan Volaš

“The question of the Akvana problem is one of the most important issues in the city of Banja Luka at the moment, and neither the mayor of Banja Luka, Draško Stanivuković, nor the president of the city assembly, Ljubo Ninković, clearly have the intention to find a solution.”she stated Diana Jesic, Councilor in the Assembly of the City of Banja Luka.

She also said yes shifting the ball of responsibility from one to another does not really bring any solutionis already in favor of Novoteks, a company that, if it does not collect the debt from Akvana in the amount of about 5 million KM by June 30, will take over Akvana’s land worth several tens of millions of KM.

“If they were really concerned about the fate of Akvana, they would not have left the cabinet until they found a solution and would have called an emergency session to resolve this issue. There is no place here for political bickering and insisting that only one or the other solution is correct, but insisting that find the best solution.



Since this is not the case here, the question arises as to whether both sides are working in favor of Novoteks, a company owned by the family of Milan Milaković, SPS MP, who was also a member of the same party in the City Assembly until October 2022. . SPS is a party that was a little in a coalition with the mayor, and a little in a coalition with the parliamentary majority, gaining friendships and connections from both sides and thus securing for itself the most comfortable position.”Ješić added.

She reminded that, according to Article 18 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, a criminal offense can be committed by doing or not doing, and that, in the event that the Akvana land belongs to a private company, she will file a criminal complaint against the mayor and the president of the city assembly for not prevented that from happening.

(WORLD)