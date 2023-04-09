Home World Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn child – Very true
Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn child – Very true

Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn child – Very true

The announcement

Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn child

Will it be a boy or a girl? The presenter reveals it on social media: “Easter Surprises”

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius are expecting a baby girl. The presenter unveiled it on social media with a video and some photos of a small family party. “Easter surprises”, wrote Diletta Leotta as the caption of the post, in which pink balloons and a cake decorated with a stork carrying a pink bundle reveal that a girl will be born. “For the little cousin who is coming,” confirms a voice in the video.

A few weeks ago Diletta Leotta has announced that she is expecting a child. “We have to tell you something … but do you already know? We explode with joy! Us and my belly. We will soon be three”, wrote the presenter by publishing a tender video together with her partner Loris Karius, goalkeeper of Newcastle Utd.

Then the presenter shared her first shot with the baby bump. “First vacation together,” she captioned the photo.


April 09, 2023

