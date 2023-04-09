The announcement
Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn child
Will it be a boy or a girl? The presenter reveals it on social media: “Easter Surprises”
Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius are expecting a baby girl. The presenter unveiled it on social media with a video and some photos of a small family party. “Easter surprises”, wrote Diletta Leotta as the caption of the post, in which pink balloons and a cake decorated with a stork carrying a pink bundle reveal that a girl will be born. “For the little cousin who is coming,” confirms a voice in the video.
A few weeks ago Diletta Leotta has announced that she is expecting a child. “We have to tell you something … but do you already know? We explode with joy! Us and my belly. We will soon be three”, wrote the presenter by publishing a tender video together with her partner Loris Karius, goalkeeper of Newcastle Utd.
Then the presenter shared her first shot with the baby bump. “First vacation together,” she captioned the photo.
