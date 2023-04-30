Dillon Brooks fined | Sport

Dillon Brooks consciously built himself a reputation as a “villain”, and on the field he did not know how to justify big words. That’s why he and his team were dusted in the series against the “old” LeBron James

Source: Profimedia

Memphis basketball player Dylan Brooks (27) publicly “called out” and even insulted LeBron James, the scorer of the most baskets in NBA history and one of the greatest players ever. And then he fell silent. The NBA fined him $25,000 for not speaking to the media after all three of Memphis’ road losses to the Lakers, during which his team was promptly eliminated from the playoffs.

And, at the beginning of the series, the Canadian was very talkative. Among other things, he said “I drove LeBron crazy (in Game 2). I got him talking to me.” He also said that James is “old”, and that it would have been more difficult to guard James when he was a Miami or Cleveland player. “I don’t respect someone until they hit me with a 40,” Brooks also said, and he transferred that tension to the floor as well. On the court, he constantly looked at LeBron when he hit the first three in the second game, and when things got out of control for both him and his team, he allowed himself and to kick James in the groinfor which he was excluded from the game.

Brooks crossed all boundaries of decency, and the question is whether he will remain in the same team even after this series and the elimination of Memphis, because he will become a free agent in the summer.

The Canadian was talkative, but not efficient, scoring just 10.5 points per game, hitting just 10 3-pointers in 42 shots. If it is understood that defense was still his key task, he didn’t do it as well either, because James scored 22.2 points per game in the Lakers’ 4-2 victory in the series, and it sounds incredible that he scored 22 in the fifth game. and grabbed as many as 20 rebounds. Like many times in his career, when it mattered most he was the best and only spoke on the court, while Brooks and his teammates did not live up to the big fuss they made around them.

In the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers will play against the winner of the most spectacular series of the first round, Sacramento Kings – Golden State Warriors.