Dimitrije Zajić left FK Sloga Meridian | Sports

The two parties did not reach an agreement on further cooperation, so Dimitrije Zajić left the ranks of the Doboj Premier League team after the contract expired.

Dimitrije Zajic (28) is no longer a member of Sloga Meridian.

At the end of the season, in which Dobojlije won their first appearance in the um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the offensive midfielder’s contract expired, and since the two sides did not find a common language regarding the extension of cooperation, the Nišli native will not be seen in the “red- white” jersey.

Although he is a coach Vlado Jagodić counted on Zajić in the next championship as well, the offered financial conditions did not suit the footballer who scored four goals in 30 matches last season, and decided to leave the club.

“It’s true… Zajić was on my list among the first eight players that we were willing to keep in the club. However, his contract has expired and he can decide where he wants to continue his career. In the conversation between the club management and Dimitrije Zajić, he did not reached a new agreement, because the club is unable to fulfill the conditions that Zajić sets. In any case, I wish the player all the best, wherever he finds a new job.” said an experienced expert, who last week extended the contract with Dobojlije.

On the other hand, defensive footballers Milan Milanović and Miloš Nikolić they extended their contracts and will remain members of Sloga Meridian. Reinforcements are expected to arrive in the coming days.

