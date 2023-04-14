Dimitris Itudis is looking for new things in the Euroleague, and is again looking towards the NBA.

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star defeated Fenerbahce 91:89 after extra time in the last round of the Euroleague, and thus “spoilt” the ranking of the Turkish club, as they will end the season in seventh place and – at least on paper – have a tougher opponent in the TOP8, and their coach Dimitris Itudis he was very nervous after the meeting in Belgrade. At the press conference, he specifically touched on the rules of the Euroleague, which he believes are “outdated” and that changes are needed in the future.

What bothers Itudis is that “only” eight clubs advance to the next stage of the competition, that is, ten “waste” after the regular part. He believes that it is not fair and that the Euroleague, like the NBA, would should have borrowed the play-in tournament rule which is only valid for three seasons.

“In the beginning, there were 16 teams and eight of them are advancing. That’s half of the clubs. If we compare it to the strongest league in the world – the NBA – there, 16 clubs out of 30 make it to the playoffs. And in addition to that, they also have a play-in tournament… They’ve added something that’s interesting to the fans. And we’ve added two more teams to the competition, so there’s still eight clubs going through. That’s less than 50 percent. It’s really incredible…”was a sarcastic Greek coach who talked about this even when he was the coach of CSKA.

“You can agree or not, but I’ve been saying this since I worked in Moscow – it doesn’t matter if we’re fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth… Everyone is looking to add something new, to make it interesting. And here when the game 20 or 22 clubs, let six of them pass, maybe it’s better that way?!”.

Dimitris Itudis pointed out that the coaches have already talked with the Euroleague and proposed new ideas, so they want their voice to be heard where there would be room for the play-in tournament, that is, then the clubs from ninth or tenth place would also have room to pass further.