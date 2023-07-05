DIMSPORT The Holdim Group company presents the new Easy Action power test bench – Companies

Dimsport, a Holdim Group company based in Serralunga di Crea (Alessandria), active since 1991 in the field of electronic tuning for the automotive sector, has created an innovative system for measuring the performance of any type of car with ease and precision.

This is the Easy Action 4WD power test bench, specifically designed to be installed independently and to offer support to a vast audience of professionals in the sector, which will be the basis of the new range of products dedicated to Dismport testing.

“The Easy Action counter – explain the Piedmontese company’s research and development experts – was born from an idea matured during the Covid period, during which it was not possible for us to go to various customers around the world.”

“The peculiarities of that period led us to invent remote installations, which saw us manage weeks of live help via various cameras scattered around the globe, to support customers who, needing to install the machinery, made use of our remote contribution, which replaced the physical medium.”

From here Dimsport has created a bench with the main requirements of the top-of-the-range version, the A2ction, but which has all the features of a product that is easy to install, even by the customer himself. These machines, born to test the performance of vehicles, today allow professionals in the sector to test a vehicle in its entirety and to fine-tune engine performance to the maximum.

An interesting feature for the recipients of the new counter, the downsizing of the most important product has generated a considerable reduction in the selling price: a practical and economical solution without compromising in terms of quality.