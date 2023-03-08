Đina Džinović bragged about her new relationship, her new hairstyle, not her spelling

The daughter of Haris Džinović, Đina Džinović, who last year broke off a long-term relationship with the football player, then was allegedly in a relationship with Mihajlo Veruović, better known as Vojaž, was targeted by Twitter users because of the message she posted on Instagram.

Džina recently has a new boyfriend, whom she wanted to inform that he is at the hairdresser’s because he wants to compliment her when he sees him. She published the correspondence on her story, after which the message also appeared on Twitter.

The messages read:

“My love, I’m sorry to interrupt the business meeting, but if you know that I’m wearing makeup and that you make a comment when you pick me up“, Džina wrote, to which her partner replied: “Okay”.

Soon, she added a comment to all that: “How nice function“, which resulted in name-calling on Twitter.

“I’m sorry for my fallen brother,” read only one of the sea of ​​comments. See:

you function beautifully just too cutepic.twitter.com/khwzXavVFk — деа (@tingeelliinnggg)March 7, 2023

This is what the new boyfriend looks like:

And this is how Džina is on Instagram:

