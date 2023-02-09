Đina Džinović called from a doctor’s office and revealed that she had to correct her lips.

Source: Instagram/djinadzinovic

The young and recently adult beauty is very popular on the networks where almost every step of her is followed, and now she worried everyone when she published a story from a doctor’s office. As she explained, she urgently had to perform an aesthetic intervention, and melt the hyaluronic filler in her lips that had migrated.

She called her followers from her chair and shared all the details. She took a photo of herself after the intervention, and soon she received numerous questions about the procedure, as well as her condition. “I was melting what migrated to me,” she wrote.

Source: Instagram/djinadzinovic

Look at Gina’s photos:

