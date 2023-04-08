Đina Džinović is in love again and is currently enjoying herself with her new boyfriend on Kopaonik, from where she published several photos of them together.

Source: Instagram/djinadzinovic

Haris Džinović’s daughter, Džina Džinovićwho is very popular on social networks, has been enjoying love with a new boyfriend for some time, who won her heart after breaking up with a football player, but also breaking up with rapper Mihail Veruović Vojaž.

The attractive heiress of Harris is currently enjoying Kopaonik, from where she published several photos with her better half, and she did not hide her happiness in love, so she wrote briefly and clearly in the description of the pictures:His“.

They took pictures in full winter gear and made it known that they were enjoying themselves on Kopaonik, where the temperatures are very low these days, and Đina, as usual, hid her partner’s face this time as well.

Look at the photos of the attractive Džina Džinović:

