Dina Merlin’s concert in Stark Arena in Belgrade | Entertainment

One of the biggest music stars in our area, Dragana Mirković, arrived at the concert of Dino Merlin, who is performing for the third time in Stark Arena in Belgrade.

Dragana Mirković was in a great mood and did not take the smile off her face when she arrived at the concert in a red car In Merlina. Although many hoped that it would be special guestis a prominent artist he came to the spectacle to enjoy and relax.

For that occasion, Dragana was dressed in black from head to toe, and she wore sequined pants. She wore her long black hair loose, while she opted for effective dangling earrings.



Dino Merlin in front of Belgraders, Dragana Mirković also arrived at the concert

She also came to the concert Ivana Banfić who has a hit duet “Godinama” with Merlin. Dino Merlin managed to sell out four Stark arenas in a record short period of time. Tonight, November 21, he is holding his third consecutive concert in the Belgrade Arena, and with the message he sent at the beginning, he moved the audience.

“I don’t have many wishes anymore, my wish is that my grandchildren grow up with your children and live in peace“, he said after the third number. After he said these words in front of about 20,000 people, the audience greeted him with applause and loud screams.



