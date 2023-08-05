Dinamo drew with Gorica, a new defeat for Rudeš Robert Prosinečki | Sports

Dinamo Zagreb failed to overcome Gorica in the third round of the Croatian championship and now lags behind leaders Hajduk and Osijek by two points.

The “Blues” were defeated at the start of the new season by the people of Split, only to have another setback in the third round.

DINAMO – GORICA 0:0

The people of Zagreb did not manage to beat Gorica, who remained undefeated in the third match, so they are one point ahead of the club from “Maksimir”.

Igor Bišćan’s team had more of the ball and a lot of opportunities, but the visitors’ goalkeeper Ivan Banić excelled, who on several occasions took off the shoes of Bruna Petković, Luka Ivanušec and Anta Baturina.

The second setback in three matches will surely shake the Zagreb team a bit before visiting AEK on Tuesday in Athens in the Champions League qualifiers.

On the other hand, this draw by the people of Zagreb will certainly be good for Hajduk’s efforts to finally reach the title after an 18-year fast, but they will have to wait to increase their points advantage because Sunday’s duel against Osijek was postponed due to the appearance of the “formers” in Europe.

A little earlier, Rudeš, led by Robert Prosinečki from the bench, suffered its third defeat this season against Slaven Belup (3:2).

