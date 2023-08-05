Dinamo earned 13 million euros and did not sell a single player Sports

Dinamo from Zagreb again earned huge money in the transfer window, and now they haven’t sold anyone.

Dinamo from Zagreb is known as the club that does the best business in the eastern part of Europe, but they managed to outdo themselves again. This summer, they didn’t have their famous million-dollar sales yet, they are still expected, but they earned money from “other people’s” players that will cover the biggest part of their budget for the upcoming season.

According to the Croatian media, Dinamo will from the transfer of their former players – Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović and Joško Guardiola – collect as much as 13 million euros. How is that possible? Because of smart business, UEFA rules and clauses they put in the contracts when they left “Maksimir”. All that contributed to Dinamo getting rich even in the years after they were away from the club.

Mateo Kovačić went to Inter ten years ago, and after transfers to Real Madrid and Chelsea, he arrived in Manchester City this summer. Based on the UEFA solidarity fund and the percentage of the transfers received by the clubs that “made the player”, Dinamo will earn 600,000 euros. He will earn even more money from Marcelo Brozović, who is also not a Dinamo player for a long time.

He left for Inter back in 2015, and then Dinamo put a clause in the contract according to which he will earn 10 percent of the next transfer. So, not only did they earn 8 million euros then, but they also received a “cake” from the transfer to Saudi Al Nasr. The great Croatian national team player managed to “box” the contract of a lifetime, and he also pleased Dinamo, who will receive 1.8 million euros “for good looks”, that is, only because they knew how to make a contract.

The biggest gain will come from Joško Guardiola, who will be officially presented in Manchester City by the end of the week. The transfer is worth around 90 million euros, and part of it goes to Dinamo. When Guardiol went to Leipzig for 20 million euros, it was agreed that the people of Zagreb would receive 15 percent of the “difference” of the next transfer, or 70 million euros. According to that calculation, Dinamo earned another 10.5 million euros.

Interestingly, it might not be the last money that Dinamo will earn from “other players” because it is speculated that by the end of the summer, Dani Olmo could also change the midfield, where the people of Zagreb also have good percentages.

