Dinamo Zagreb parted ways with Anto Čačić after the defeat in the Cup.

Source: Profimedia

Dinamo Zagreb replaced him coach Anto Čačić, Croatian media announced. In the evening of the shocking defeat against Šibenik in the semi-final of the Croatian Cup (1:2), the experienced expert left the club. He returned to the bench at the end of last season, routinely “verified” the winning of the title, and then made a big result and led the team to the group stage of the Champions League. In the meantime, he was given wide autonomy, which coincided with reducing the influence of Zdravko Mamić in the clubwhile he is not physically present because he has been in Bosnia and Herzegovina since he was legally convicted for “extracting” money from Dinamo.

However, Čačić and his colleagues at the club obviously did not make the right decisions, they were left without several important players (Mislav Oršić in Southampton, captain Arijan Ademi went to China), and the dominance of the “blues” in Croatian football became quite shaken. That is why Šibenik will play in the final against the better team from the duel Slaven Belupo – Hajduk, and Dinamo has also had bad results in the Croatian championship in the last month (defeats against Šibenik, Istria, draws with Osijek and Gorica), after which they have a seven-point advantage as leader compared to second-placed Hajduk.

According to the Croatian media, Čačić recently signed a new contract until the end of the next season, and in accordance with that agreement he has the privileges and powers of the sports director, so he has the right to charge as much as 1.7 million euros for breaking with Dinamo. Nevertheless, the portal 24 sata announced that Čačić will leave with the agreement that he will be paid half a million euros.

The journalists were interested in the coach’s opinion on the possible reaction of the club leaders. When asked if he was thinking about the club’s reaction to the painful defeat, Čačić briefly stated after Šibenik: “That is a question for them. Negative results bring nervousness and lead to questioning. It will be the same when it comes to me, which is normal“.