Ding Zhongli, Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Turkey – Xinhua English.news.cn

Ding Zhongli, Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Turkey

Xinhua News Agency, Ankara, June 3 At the invitation of the Turkish government, on June 3, President Xi Jinping’s special envoy and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Ding Zhongli attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President-elect Erdogan in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. President Erdogan had a brief conversation with Ding Zhongli during the ceremony.

Ding Zhongli conveyed President Xi Jinping’s sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Erdogan, saying that China always views and develops relations with Turkey from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to work together with Turkey to enhance political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, and deepen traditional friendship, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations.

President Erdogan thanked President Xi Jinping for sending his special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony, asked Ding Zhongli to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping, and emphasized that Turkey is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and promote bilateral relations to a higher level.

