Dinner in The Sky in August in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

The new season of Dinner in The Sky takes place from August 30th to December 10th, overlooking the Estaiada Bridge, in São Paulo. At the reception of the site, on dry land, visitors are received in an exclusive lounge with comfort and sophistication to check-in and start the exciting and memorable experience.

The selection of dishes, renewed daily, seeks to value national ingredients and small producers with a differentiated and refined menu on all climbs. Chef Luca de Francesco will be responsible for the event’s menu.

The platform has capacity for 22 people, weighs five tons empty and seven tons full, and will be lifted by a crane 50 meters from the ground, at five different times throughout the day, lasting from 40 to 70 minutes, divided into meals such as lunch, cocktail, sunset and dinner, with tickets between R＄ 300.00 and R＄ 600.00 per person.

To accelerate the experience, increase the adrenaline and enjoy the landscape, the seats move 180 degrees, allowing the capture of beautiful images, very safely and following all the strict safety standards, such as the three-point seat belts, guaranteeing total protection and comfort at all times.

Schedule

Lunch 12:00 and 14:00 – 50 min experience

Includes: Starter + Main Course + Dessert

Includes Drinks: Beer, Sparkling Wine, Wine + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

Cocktail Party 4pm – 40 min experience

Includes: 2 finger food dishes + dessert

Includes Drinks: Beer, Sparkling Wine, Gin and Tonic + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

Sunset 5:30 pm – 55 min experience

Includes: 3 finger food dishes + dessert

Includes Drinks: Premium Beer, Premium Sparkling Wine, Gin Tonic, Wine + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

Dinner 7:30 pm – 70 min experience

Includes: 4-course menu (cold starter / hot starter / main course) + dessert

Includes Drinks: Premium Beer, Premium Sparkling Wine, Gin Tonic, Wine + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

