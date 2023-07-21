Home » Dinner in The Sky in August in São Paulo – MONDO MODA
Dinner in The Sky in August in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

by admin
Dinner in The Sky in August in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

The new season of Dinner in The Sky takes place from August 30th to December 10th, overlooking the Estaiada Bridge, in São Paulo. At the reception of the site, on dry land, visitors are received in an exclusive lounge with comfort and sophistication to check-in and start the exciting and memorable experience.

Dinner in the Sky @ disclosure

The selection of dishes, renewed daily, seeks to value national ingredients and small producers with a differentiated and refined menu on all climbs. Chef Luca de Francesco will be responsible for the event’s menu.
The platform has capacity for 22 people, weighs five tons empty and seven tons full, and will be lifted by a crane 50 meters from the ground, at five different times throughout the day, lasting from 40 to 70 minutes, divided into meals such as lunch, cocktail, sunset and dinner, with tickets between R＄ 300.00 and R＄ 600.00 per person.

Dinner in the Sky @ disclosure

To accelerate the experience, increase the adrenaline and enjoy the landscape, the seats move 180 degrees, allowing the capture of beautiful images, very safely and following all the strict safety standards, such as the three-point seat belts, guaranteeing total protection and comfort at all times.

Dinner in the Sky @ disclosure

Schedule
Lunch 12:00 and 14:00 – 50 min experience
Includes: Starter + Main Course + Dessert
Includes Drinks: Beer, Sparkling Wine, Wine + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

Cocktail Party 4pm – 40 min experience
Includes: 2 finger food dishes + dessert
Includes Drinks: Beer, Sparkling Wine, Gin and Tonic + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

Sunset 5:30 pm – 55 min experience
Includes: 3 finger food dishes + dessert
Includes Drinks: Premium Beer, Premium Sparkling Wine, Gin Tonic, Wine + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

See also  Ukraine will try a Russian soldier for war crimes for the first time: it is Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin

Dinner 7:30 pm – 70 min experience
Includes: 4-course menu (cold starter / hot starter / main course) + dessert
Includes Drinks: Premium Beer, Premium Sparkling Wine, Gin Tonic, Wine + harmonized non-alcoholic drinks

Clique here to buy the tickets.

