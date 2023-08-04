Dino Merlin concert in Belgrade | Entertainment

Dino Merlin pointed out that at one point he thought that there was nothing good either in heaven or on earth.

Dino Merlin sold out four concerts in the Belgrade Arena in just a few days. And while on the one hand there is a really large number of those in Serbia who can’t wait to hear the famous singer live, there are also those who sign a petition to ban him from entering Serbia.

The reason for this is the alleged statements about Serbs that Dino made during the nineties. At one time, he denied all that, and that was exactly in 2011, when he also came to Belgrade to hold several concerts and when the atmosphere in the public was very similar to today’s.

“First of all, I never said I hated anyone. That verb doesn’t exist with me, that’s a notorious falsehood. So much that’s been written about me over the years is completely fictional. But there are some things that have been my attitude. There’s a saying that says – there is no road that starts from nowhere. My road leads from Sarajevo. Not so long ago, Sarajevo was under a long siege of 1,395 days. One morning I woke up unprovoked under snipers and grenades. There was no electricity or water. It was terrible. When the shell falls on point A, you know that in 10 seconds it will fall near there. If you avoided the first one, then like Chuck Norris, you throw yourself on the Sarajevo asphalt to avoid the second grenade. It was everyday life. I may have said worse things on that flight“, Merlin said in 2011 in the “Evening with Ivan Ivanović” emcee.

Dino then pointed out that things are taken out of context. “In those hours when it goes on and on, you think that there is nothing good in people, that there is no future, but that there is only this moment to survive it. I am a believer, but in such moments you think that there is nothing good in heaven or on earth. If only you were left to survive with the help of your own strength. I come from such an atmosphere. Whoever wants war, let it be in his house” said Merlin then.

This is not the first time that dust has been raised over the guest appearance of a regional music star in Serbia. It was the same when Teresa Kesovia’s concert was announced in Belgrade. Admittedly, at that time, the public in Croatia strongly resented it. But Kesovia had a ready answer.

“The Vukovar veterans, and those who went through the Serbian camps, told me not to be silly and to go to Belgrade because there is an audience that loves me, not the Chetniks. They persuaded me and I listened to them. At least I didn’t. Or let me be! I bitterly remember the headlines in all the newspapers that I am someone who went to Belgrade to collect money. I don’t go hunting. My love and empathy for the audience and everything I give on stage cannot be paid for with money. I sang countless times without a single penny of royalties. And I will do it again,” she said two years ago.

Speaking of who is not wanted where, let’s talk about those who themselves said that they don’t want to come to Serbia to perform. One of them is Mišo Kovač, who once said that “he wouldn’t sing in Serbia even for 100 million”. Also, in addition to his great songs, Oliver Dragojević will be remembered for the fact that, despite the great interest of the local audience, he did not want to trample on his decision that he would never sing again in the Serbian capital.

Dragojević himself said in the TV personality show, like all normal people, that “he is done with that story” and that there will be no performance in Belgrade.

“He won’t, he won’t. We finished that. Actually, we finished that topic… They called me many times and every time I said no, I thought that topic was finishedOliver said.

Another Oliver, Oliver Mandić, confirmed Dragojević’s story that he was indeed invited to come to Serbia to perform. However, he said then that Dragojević presented different reasons for not holding the concert

“Oliver is a great singer. It’s a pity that he can’t come to Belgrade. I offered him 200,000 euros to do a ‘Two Oliver’ concert with the Philharmonic. The situation was very specific in his environment. He says that if he were to return to Split after the concert in Belgrade, he would have to worry about the lives of his sons“, said Oliver Mandić at one time in the Mojih 50 show on Naksi Radio.

Now, there were also our stars who said that they would “never” perform in Croatia for the sake of setting an example. Admittedly, that “never” has possible exceptions. This is the case with Boro Đorđević, the frontman of “Fish Broth”.

“If Prljavo kazalište can come to Belgrade, Riblja corba can come to Zagreb. I once said that I would never perform in Croatia again, but more and more people from there are coming to my concerts in Slovenia, I also have a fan club, I will do it for them “It’s still an idea, but we plan to perform in Zagreb in the first half of next year,” he said in 2012.

And although it seemed that “Corba” would perform in Croatia, it did not happen. In an interview with Croatian Index in 2016, Bora explained the conditions under which he would go to Croatia. When asked by their journalists if he had changed his mind about the decision that he would never perform in Croatia, Bora said:

“I haven’t changed my mind, everything depends on the Serbian government, when they decide to send me as an official delegation, then we can talk“, answered Bora.

Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović is one of those pop stars from this area who is still adamant that she will not sing in Croatia. 10 years ago, she confirmed for Večernje novosti that she had not changed her opinion on the matter.

“My answer to that question is unchanged and is a big – no. I respect the audience from all areas of the former Yugoslavia and invite them all to my concerts wherever I perform. All my life I have been exclusively engaged in music and I sing the most beautiful love songs. I have no ambitions to perform in Zagreb or Sarajevo,” said Ceca at the time.

There is another side of the coin, which is the banning of concerts by certain singers in certain countries. This is what singers from Serbia faced when they were banned from performing in Croatia. Dragan Kojić Keba, Ana Bekuta and a couple of their colleagues were banned. There were also those who wanted to ban the concert, but they didn’t succeed – like Lepa Brena’s concert in Croatia.

