Dino Prižmić in the final of the junior Roland Garros | Sports

World

Dino Prižmić in the final of the junior Roland Garros

Dino Prižmić in the final of the junior Roland Garros

Young Dino Prižmić entered the final of the junior Roland Garros!

Croatia has another finalist of this year’s Roland Garros! After Ivan Dodig reached the men’s doubles final in a pair with the American Austin Krajicek, now the young Dino Prižmić has also entered the final! This 17-year-old from Split will play in the final of the junior Roland Garros after defeating the American Darwin Blanch 6:3, 6:2 in the semi-final and thus routinely winning. In the final, he will play with the sensation from Bolivia, Carlos Prada Angel.

It is not uncommon for Croats to play in the finals of junior grand slam tournaments. Before Prižmić, six people managed to do that. First, Ivan Ljubičić lost the final of Wimbledon in 1996, then in 2000 Mario Ančić lost the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Marin Čilić won the junior Roland Garros in 2005, and Borna Ćorić won the US Open in 2013. Last year, Milija Poljicko won Wimbledon in the junior competition. In the juniors, the Croats had Mirjana Lučić, Jelena Kostanić, Ana Konjuh, Jana Fet and Petra Marčinko in the finals.

Ivan Dodig will fight for his title in doubles on Saturday from 16:30 against the Belgian pair of Gilles-Villegen, while the match between Dino Prižmić and Carlos Prado Angel will take place from 11:00 also on Saturday.

By the way, Prižmić played at the Serbian Open, and after successfully qualifying in the first round, he was defeated by Gaske.

