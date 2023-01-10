Home World Diocese of Rome to hold memorial mass for Benedict XVI in Cathedral – Vatican News Vatican
Cardinal De Donatis, acting bishop of the Pope’s diocese of Rome, will hold a memorial mass for Benedict XVI on January 12 in the Basilica of St. John Lateran. On December 30 last year, Cardinal De Donatis celebrated a Mass for the Emeritus Pope Emeritus at the same sanctuary after learning of his deteriorating health.

(Vatican News Network)The Diocese of Rome once again unites in prayer for Benedict XVI. The purpose this time is no longer to accompany him through the last journey of life, but to beg the Lord to accept him into the kingdom of heaven. The faithful of the Diocese of Rome will hold a memorial mass for Benedict XVI at 7:00 p.m. on January 12 in the diocesan cathedral and the Basilica of St. John Lateran. Cardinal S.

“Diocesan communities pray without ceasing for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” reads the announcement from the diocese of Rome. The announcement was made immediately after Benedict XVI’s funeral mass on January 5, inviting diocesan priests, deacons, Nuns, religious and lay people continue to pray for the soul of the Pope Emeritus.

On January 5th, Pope Francis said in his homily at the Funeral Mass: “We desire, as a Church community, to entrust our brethren in the hands of the Father: may these merciful hands find him with the Gospel. A lamp lit with oil, he devoted his life to preaching and witnessing the Gospel.”

Previously, Pope Francis mentioned the deteriorating health of the emeritus Pope Emeritus at the end of his routine Wednesday public audience on December 28 and invited the faithful to pray for him. Subsequently, Cardinal De Donatis, acting bishop of the Pope’s Roman Diocese, presided over a mass in the Basilica of St. John Lateran on the 30th, expressing the concern and support of the Roman Diocese for the Pope Emeritus.

