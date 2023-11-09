Dior confirms Israeli model May Tager, the absence of Palestinian Bella Hadid sparks controversy

Palestinian-American model slain Bella Hadidthe Israeli one remains May Taking. It is the choice implemented by Dior. The well-known French luxury maison has decided to give up its historic one ambassador of the brand, while the Tel Aviv model appeared together with the actress Anya Taylor-Joy and to other colleagues in the first extracts of the Christmas campaign for Dior perfumes and personal care products. Reels that were shared on the Instagram accounts of the fashion house and Tager itself. The decision of the French fashion house, reports Hareetzunleashed harsh controversies on social media between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters.

Il contract by Bella Hadid with the luxury fashion house ended in March 2022 and has not been extended, a person familiar with the matter said ad Associated Press. So much earlier of the conflict between Israel e Hamas. Furthermore, the Israeli model May Tager, who has been accused online of having taken her place, is one of the models appearing in Dior’s advertising campaign for Christmas 2023, but was present also in 2022 versionand both ads featured the actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The source, however, did not want to provide one motivation for Hadid’s dismissal, limiting himself to saying that it was a decision commercial.

It is unclear whether the campaign marked the beginning of a long-term agreement between Tager and Dior. Certainly, however, the controversy arose around the decision not to confirm the model Bella Hadid, who counts over 60 million followers only on Instagram and who on his account has not given up taking sides against the ferocious bombings Of Israel on the Gaza Strip, which have so far caused over 10 thousand victims, following the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October. “This is the most intense bombing in the history of Gaza. The US White House National Security Council dangerously says that Israel ‘owes no justification’ and will have ‘no red lines’. Innocent lives should always be justified in the name of humanity,” she wrote in a post a week ago.

And again: “Israel has completely turned off the telecommunications e electricity throughout Gaza. Injured civilians cannot call ambulances. Doctors implore journalists to let them know where the bombings, but not even journalists know because of the internet outage. The people of Gaza have nowhere to go. Children are dying. Please,” commented Bella Hadid, calling for a ceasefire and sharing the group’s letter “artists4ceasefire” (artists for the ceasefire). Also yesterday, Tuesday 7 November, the model shared an image with the Palestinian flag and the writing: “An olive tree, planted in ancient soil, reflects the Palestinians, who are deeply anchored to their land”.

In the photo, May Tager on the left and Bella Hadid on the right

