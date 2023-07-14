Title: Diosdado Cabello Blames “the Right” for Venezuela’s Problems, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections

Subtitle: Opposition Candidates Disqualified as Cabello Denounces Their Call for Violence

In a public event held in Vargas, Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), blamed “the right” for the various issues afflicting the country. Speaking on Los Baños de Maiquetía street, Cabello questioned whether the housing, gasoline, and healthcare problems could be solved by the opposition, emphasizing that these issues would be resolved within the framework of the Bolivarian revolution and with the people’s participation.

Cabello referred to the damages caused by blockades and sanctions imposed by the opposition, stating that they cannot present themselves as the solution to the problems they have exacerbated. He emphasized that progress would be made by working together with the government and the people, following the Bolivarian project envisioned by the late Commander Chávez.

However, videos and social media posts suggest that public employees were allegedly forced to attend Cabello’s event in Maiquetía. The low turnout further raised concerns about the level of support for the government and its policies. A citizen recording the meeting remarked that even if the attendees stuck together, they couldn’t fill half the available space.

Calling for unity within the Bolivarian revolution, Cabello emphasized the importance of staying structurally united to prevent the opposition from governing the country again. With an eye on the 2024 presidential elections, he called on La Guaira, a key region in Venezuela, to demonstrate that the people will never allow the opposition to take control.

Cabello also criticized the opposition primaries and the disqualification of certain candidates. Referring to those who had previously conspired against the country and were now presenting themselves as candidates, he stated that they would not be allowed to participate. He highlighted the need for clarity and the importance of assuming responsibility, acknowledging the people’s right to question the opposition.

The statements by Cabello come shortly after the opposition held a debate with eight out of the 14 candidates for the primary elections scheduled for October 22. During the debate, held at the Andrés Bello Catholic University, the opposition candidates accused the government of being a dictatorship.

These recent developments underscore the ongoing political tensions in Venezuela as both the government and the opposition gear up for the upcoming elections. With disqualifications, allegations of forced attendance, and accusations of violence, the path to a peaceful and fair democratic process remains uncertain.

Independent journalism plays a crucial role in bringing these issues to light and ensuring access to uncensored news. Reader support is vital in ensuring that the truth continues to reach the public, free from censorship.

