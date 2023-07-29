Home » Diossina, the mayor: “No masks but caution”
World

Diossina, the mayor: “No masks but caution”

by admin
Diossina, the mayor: “No masks but caution”

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

He decided on the precautionary measures to be taken within 4 kilometers of Bellolampo: the map 2′ OF READING PALERMO – Prudence and precaution. These are the watchwords of the technical table convened by the municipality of Palermo for the dioxin alarm after the fires that hit the city. Despite the concern of these hours, also of politics,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Dioxina, the mayor: “No masks but caution” appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Tiananmen anniversary: ​​forced silence in Hong Kong

You may also like

TSC goal against Partizan in the 96th minute...

Fr. Fortunato Surprises Followers with Live Request for...

Partizan will make a statement on Sunday Sports

Inflation slows in Germany and France. In the...

The US Congress and UFO sightings, hearings for...

From Complainant to Accomplice: The Unfolding Case of...

NYT: “Chinese malware can block US military operations”

TheFork, a new very useful service for enthusiasts:...

Repression in Russia: 9 and 10-year-old children called...

Mihajlo Jurasović after the defeat against Velež |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy