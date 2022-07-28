Diplomatic envoys from 15 African countries in China entered the pilot zone of China-Africa economic and trade in-depth cooperation

Mao Weiming meets with African diplomatic envoys in China

Huasheng Online, July 28th (all media reporter Sun Minjian Huang Han) The event “2022 African Diplomats in China Entering the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Pilot Zone” was held in Changsha from July 27th to 29th. On the morning of the 28th, Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, met with the envoys of 15 African countries in China including Tanzanian Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki.

(On July 28, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming met with the envoys of 15 African countries in China including Tanzania’s Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki.)

Mozambican Ambassador to China Maria Gustava, Angola Ambassador to China Joao Neto, Ethiopian Ambassador to China Teshome Toga, Madagascar Ambassador to China Jean-Louis Robanson, South African Ambassador to China Xie Shengwen, Ghana’s Ambassador to China Winfred Hammond, Malawi’s Ambassador to China Alan Chinteza, Algeria’s Ambassador to China Hassan Rabehi, as well as Nigeria, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, etc. Diplomatic envoys to China, Li Dianxun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and Deng Qunce, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, attended the meeting.

(Meet the scene. The above photos were all taken by Huasheng Online’s all-media reporter Liu Shangwen)

Mao Weiming said, “It is a great pleasure to have friends from afar.” Africa is China‘s good brother, good partner and good friend, and he welcomes the arrival of diplomatic envoys from African countries. He introduced that Hunan has a long history, a large number of talents, a superior location, a beautiful ecology, a good agricultural foundation, and a complete range of industries. It has basically formed a modern transportation system and is the permanent venue of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. Hunan-Africa friendship has a long history. In recent years, Hunan has accelerated to build a new highland for local economic and trade cooperation with Africa, and built a high-level pilot zone for deep economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa. It has become one of the most active provinces in China‘s economic and trade cooperation with Africa. In 2021, Hunan’s trade volume with Africa will be 40.39 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.5%, ranking first in the central region. In the first half of this year, Hunan’s trade with Africa will increase by 44% year-on-year, and Hunan-Africa cooperation has broad prospects. Mao Weiming expressed that he is full of confidence in Hunan-Africa cooperation, which will surely achieve good results of win-win results and prosperity and development of all parties. It is hoped that all the diplomatic envoys in China will play the role of bridge and link, and continuously deepen the friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between the two sides in the fields of economy and trade, agriculture, infrastructure, education and medical care, cultural tourism, and non-governmental exchanges. Hunan will rely on the two national platforms of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade In-depth Cooperation Pilot Zone to play a pioneering, demonstration and benchmarking role, and actively explore new paths and new mechanisms for in-depth cooperation with Africa, so as to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. Contribute to the strength of Hunan.

Mbelwa Kairuki and other diplomatic envoys in China expressed appreciation for Hunan’s development achievements, especially the achievements of African economic and trade cooperation. They said that Hunan is the hometown of Chairman Mao Zedong, the founder of New China, as well as the hometown of hybrid rice. Yuan Longping used a seed to help the African people resist hunger. The diplomatic envoys in China will further expand the all-round and various fields of cooperation between African countries and Hunan, and promote the continuous development of the friendly relations between the two sides.