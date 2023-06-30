Home » Direct collision in Kruševac | Info
A serious collision occurred at the exit from Kruševac towards Blac.

A serious traffic accident happened around midnight, at the exit from Kruševac towards Blac, when two cars collided head-on.“According to initial information, three young people died in a direct collision between two cars. Firefighters, ambulance and police are on the ground“, was published on the Instagram page 192_rs.

As can be seen in the video that was published, the cars were destroyed and parts were scattered on the road. One car caught fire from the force of the impact, so firefighters intervened.

