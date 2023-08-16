Direct Flights Between Havana and Moscow Set to Return in December

Direct Flights Between Moscow and Havana to Resume in December, Says Russian Embassy

On August 15, officials from the Russian Embassy in Havana announced that direct flights between the Cuban capital and Moscow will resume in December. The connections will be made by the state-owned Rossiya airline, a part of the Aeroflot group. This move is part of Russia’s efforts to expand its flights with Cuba, including other tourist centers such as Varadero and Cayo Coco.

The Rossiya company will initially operate two flights a week to Havana, with plans to increase the frequency to three flights per week starting in September for Varadero. These measures come as the high tourist season for Cuba and the Caribbean approaches.

Nordwind, a Russian charter airline, has also been operating flights to Cayo Coco for several months. The Jardines del Rey Airport, located in the center of the island, serves as the gateway for these flights.

The relationship between Moscow and Havana extends beyond tourism. The two nations are political and economic allies, and this year they signed multiple deals to promote an increase in Russian tourists to Cuba. Moscow aims to become the leading country in sending tourists to the island, surpassing Canada.

To facilitate the stay of Russian tourists, the government of Russia has introduced the use of the Russian MIR system in Cuban banks, allowing ruble cards to be used. Additionally, Russia plans to open its own bank branches in Havana and establish a hotel exclusively for Russian nationals visiting the country.

Before Western sanctions were placed on Russia, several airlines, such as Azur Air, Aeroflot, and Nordwind, operated flights to Cuba. These flights not only connected Havana but also provided access to other regions, such as the northern keys of Villa Clara, including Cayo Santa María.

The resumption of direct flights between Moscow and Havana marks an important step in enhancing the relationship between Russia and Cuba. It is expected to boost tourism and strengthen the ties between the two nations in various sectors. Travelers from both countries can now look forward to easier and more convenient access to their desired destinations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

